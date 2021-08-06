SSC announces exam schedule for CGL, Stenographer, JE exams

Due to the current Covid-19 situation and the constantly changing government guidelines, there may be changes in the current schedule. (Representative Image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for exams and skill tests which will be held in the month of September and October 2021. According to the official notification released, the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (skill test), will be held on September 15 and 16. Candidates can check the official notification at ssc.nic.in

SSC aspirants may note that skill tests are conducted for the students who qualify for the SSC CGL Tier-III descriptive exam. After qualifying first three tiers of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, candidates are considered for the vacant posts that they have applied for. Candidates must pass the computer proficiency test or data entry skill test as applicable for selection to respective posts.

The junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying and contracts) examination, 2020 paper-II will be held on September 26, 2021. The multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination, 2020 (Paper-I) is going to be conducted from October 5 to October 20, 2021.

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination (skill test), 2019 is scheduled to be held from October 21 to October 22.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation and the constantly changing government guidelines, there may be changes in the current schedule. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates regarding all SSC examinations.

Meanwhile, SSC has released the admit cards for the CGL tier-1 examination 2020 for Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central regions. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be held from August 13 to August 24.