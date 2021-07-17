SSC CGL 2019 skill test date announced, check schedule

The detailed schedule of the test will be announced shortly on the official website - ssc.nic.in. File

The Staff Selection Commission has released the exam dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) skill test 2019. As per the notice, the tests will be conducted on September 15 and 16. The detailed schedule of the test will be announced shortly on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

“The commission has decided to conduct the skill test of the eligible candidates of Combined Graduate Level examination, 2019 on 15.09.2021 and 16.09.2021 on a pan-India basis” reads the official notice.

The skill test is conducted for the students who qualify the SSC CGL Tier-III descriptive exam. The result of the tier III exam was declared in February 2021. Those who qualified the exam will now have to appear in the skill test.

After qualifying in the first three tiers of the SSC CGL exam, candidates are considered for appointment into the vacant posts that they have applied for, however, one must pass the Computer Proficiency Test or Data Entry Skill Test as applicable for selection to respective posts. The skill test is a qualifying paper however, candidates who do not appear or fail to qualify the test will not be considered for the posts where CPT/ DEST.