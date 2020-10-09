SSC announces dates for CGL 2018 Tier-III skill test, check schedule

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-III skill test will be held on December 18 and 19. Representational image/ file

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-III recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for skill test for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier- III recruitment exam 2018. The skill test will be held on December 18 and 19. The qualified candidates for CGL tier-III exam has to appear for a skill test and document verification. The result for the recruitment exam was earlier released on September 30.



According to SSC, “In this context, it is important to note that due to the current Covid19 pandemic situation, and also with a view to expedite the recruitment process, the Commission has decided to conduct the skill test on pan-India basis.”

The selected candidates have to appear in the document verification process, the schedule for which will be available on the website soon. “The schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately,” as per the statement.

The commission will soon upload the marks of the qualified/ disqualified candidates, it will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

