SSC announced result dates for pending exams: From CHSL to JE, check details

SSC recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates on which it will release the result of several recruitment exams it had conducted earlier. As per the latest notice of the SSC, the SSC CPO result for tier I exam will be declared today – February 14, 2020.

On February 17 (Monday) the result of Phase-VII selection posts result will be declared for all levels including matriculate, higher secondary and graduate level.

On Thursday, February 20, the result for junior Hindi Translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam 2018 will be out. This will be the final result.

The Combined Higher Secondary level (CHSL) exam 2019 paper II result will be declared on February 25, Tuesday. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020. The Stenographers grade C and D examination 2018 result for the skill test will be declared on March 6, 2020.

The result for junior engineer exam 2018 paper-II will be held on April 9 followed by result for Multi-tasking (non-technical staff) examination 2019 on April 30, 2020. One of the most awaited SSC CGL paper III 2018 exam will be announced on May 8, 2020 as per the recent notice by the SSC.

Meanwhile, the government has announced to fill 6.8 lakh vacancies in the central government over the years. In the ongoing year, the SSC will fill a total of 13,995 posts. Further, several agencies including SSC, RRB, Postal Service Board and Ministry of Defence are in the process of filling up of 3,10,832 vacant posts, including 27,652 vacant posts of defence civilians, the Lok Sabha was informed.

