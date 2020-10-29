SSC allows CHSL candidates to change exam centres due to COVID-19 pandemic

The online window to change the exam centres will be available from October 29 to November 1. Representational image/ file

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to allow candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL 2018) skill test to change their exam centres. The online window to change the exam centres will be activated on October 29, and the candidates can do the same till November 1. The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on November 26.

According to SSC, “Candidates are required to login through their ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’ on the website of the Commission – ssc.nic.in. The option for change of examination centre will be available in the Candidates’ Dashboard under the Tab ‘Latest Notifications’ from October 29.”

The commission has also advised candidates to follow the instructions carefully before the change of centre.

Since the exam is being held amid a pandemic, special instructions are given to candidates via official notice. For the exam, no biometric registration of the candidates will be conducted, however, the thumb impression of the candidates will be mandatorily taken on the commission copies and attendance sheets.

The qualified candidates will be selected for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator. Apart from LDC, the salary for all posts is up to Rs 81,100. For LDC and JSA the monthly salary will be up to Rs 63,200, as per the official notice.

