SSC allows CGL tier-III candidates to change exam centres due to pandemic

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to allow candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier- III recruitment exam 2018 to change their exam centres. The candidates who want to change their exam centres can do so from November 29 to December 1.

According to SSC, “Candidates are required to login in the link provided in the SSC website using their registration number, roll number and exam password (as given in the admission certificate). Candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions given for change of centre and follow them.” The commission has also advised candidates to follow the instructions carefully before the change of centre.

The skill test will be held on December 18 and 19. Since the exam is being held amid a pandemic, special instructions are given to candidates via official notice. For the exam, no biometric registration of the candidates will be conducted, however, the thumb impression of the candidates will be mandatorily taken on the commission copies and attendance sheets.

The result for CGL tier-III was earlier released on September 30.

