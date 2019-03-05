SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: Application process begins, check updates

SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the post of sub-inspector (SI), constable (tradesman) and constable (general duty). Interested candidates can apply at ssb.nic.in.

Advertising

The last date to apply is April 1, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for lower divisional clerk exam (LDCE) to be eligible for the recruitment process. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for the physical standard exam and medical category exam.

SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Upper age limit to appear in LDCE is 32 years

Education: Candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised institute or university

SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) consisting of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours 30 minutes to solve the exam.

SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: Qualifying marks

Candidates need to secure at least 45 per cent marks in each part and aggregate of 50 per cent marks to qualify the exam. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation of 5 per cent in the minimum marks requirement.

SSB SI, constable recruitment 2019: PET requirement

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.