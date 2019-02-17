SSB odisha lecturer admit card released, check how to download

Odisha SSB lecturer admit card: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the admit card for the post of lecturers on its official website, ssbodisha.nic.in. The written exam for the recruitment will be conducted on March 10, 2019 (Sunday).

A total of 833 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment cycle. Selected candidates will get paid in the scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,600. Candidates will be recruited at non-government aided colleges.

Odisha SSB lecturer admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssbodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click download admit card for the post of lecturers

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

The selection shall be on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test. The written test will constitute of 165 marks, career for 25 and viva for 10 marks.

Meanwhile the SSB, Odisha has also released admit cards for the post of junior assistants in Berhampur University.

