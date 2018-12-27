SSB admit card released, here’s how to download

SSB admit card: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the physical test (PET, PST and documentation) on the official website – applyssb.com. The recruitment is for 181 vacancies across group B and C. The post of sub-inspector (SI), ASI and head constable.

Advertising

The admit cards will be necessary for candidates to appear for the second level of the recruitment exam that is physical eligibility test (PET). No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. The cards are available on the website only for the candidates who have qualified the written test.

SSB admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – applyssb.com

Step 2: On the homepage, fill your registration number and log-in

Advertising

Step 3: Click on admit card, download and take print out

SSB admit card: Post-wise vacancies

Total: 181

SI (Staff Nurse Female): 23

ASI (Pharmacist): 18

ASI (Operation Theatre Technician): 2

ASI (Dental Technician): 2

ASI (Radiographer): 8

ASI (Stenographer): 54

Head Constable (Min): 74

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.