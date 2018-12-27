SSB admit card released, here’s how to download

SSB admit card: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the physical test (PET, PST and documentation) on the official website – applyssb.com. The recruitment is for 181 vacancies across group B and C. The post of sub-inspector (SI), ASI and head constable.
The admit cards will be necessary for candidates to appear for the second level of the recruitment exam that is physical eligibility test (PET). No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. The cards are available on the website only for the candidates who have qualified the written test.
SSB admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – applyssb.com
Step 2: On the homepage, fill your registration number and log-in
Step 3: Click on admit card, download and take print out
SSB admit card: Post-wise vacancies
Total: 181
SI (Staff Nurse Female): 23
ASI (Pharmacist): 18
ASI (Operation Theatre Technician): 2
ASI (Dental Technician): 2
ASI (Radiographer): 8
ASI (Stenographer): 54
Head Constable (Min): 74