Delhi: SS Mota Singh School teachers protest over unpaid salaries, other dues

The teaching staff of SS Mota Singh School Delhi is staging a protest against the school authorities alleging that they have not been paid salaries for the last four months. As many as 200 teachers are participating in the protest resulting in suspension of online classes.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Amrita Pritam, PGT Hindi at the school said that the management is neither willing to talk on the matter nor assuring any redressal of our misery.

“I am a single mother of two daughters. The salary I receive is the only financial support I have to run the household. There are many other teachers whose lives have been impacted due to the delay in salary. Despite recurrent requests, the management has refused to entertain our concerns,” Pritam shared.

SS Mota Singh School has three branches in Delhi – Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar and Narang Colony. The teachers of all three branches are participating in the strike. As per the protesting teachers, not just teaching staff but the non-teaching staff of the school has also not received their salaries yet.

“The Chairperson as well as General Secretary state that they have not received school fee from students resulting which the salaries could not be disbursed. However, thousands of parents have claimed that there has been no delay in fee payment from their end. The parents have even shared receipts and payment records with us,” Pritam said.

The teachers had also filed their grievance with the labour commissioner AK Biruli. During the hearing on September 22, the school representative had claimed that there are no surplus funds available with the respondent to grant the benefits of the 7th CPC to the petitioners. However, the commissioner had rejected the argument of the paucity of funds as an irrelevant consideration and had directed the school to re-fix the salaries and other emoluments of the petitioners applying the revised pay matrix under 7th CPC.

However, the school management has not taken any action in this regard as well.

The teachers have been taking online classes despite not being paid the due salaries for the last four months. But with no clarification on reimbursement of the dues, they have now decided to go on strike till the issue is resolved.

Despite recurrent attempts to reach the school management’s quote on the matter, the calls remain unanswered.