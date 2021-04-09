SRCC placement: Student bags highest package at Rs 25 lakh, rise in first-time recruiters

Shri Ram College of Commerce student gets Rs 25 lakh package by a global financial firm in the recently concluded placement. With over 130 offers from 24 recruiters, the average compensation scaled up to Rs 9.8 lakh, SRCC claims. The phase witnessed a record number of pre-placement offers (22) extended by recruiters.

Besides a 110 per cent rise in the finance sector, various other sectors witnessed similar upward trends. Consulting firms including McKinsey & Company, Bain Capability Network, financial institutions like Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and several first-time highest category recruiters including Kepler Cannon, Accenture Strategy hired students from the college for multiple business domains.

Read | IIM-Ahmedabad records 100% placement

“Given the economic slowdown, we are extremely proud of having been able to continue strengthening our recruiter pool thereby bringing an array of diverse opportunities for our candidates,” said Prof Amanpreet Kaur, convener, the placement cell, SRCC.

Summer internships at SRCC have also increased by 142 per cent and pre-placement offers “soaring to an all-time high of 22 during the first phase.”