SRCC student bags highest package at Rs 25 lakh

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce recently concluded the placement drive for the session 2020-21 with a record 32.34 per cent increment in the gross value of offers. The highest package offered is Rs 25 lakh package the average compensation scaled up to Rs 8.3 lakh.

Over 350 offers were made from 100+ recruiters in the placement drive, SRCC claims. This year, the placement cell conducting its first-ever PwD (Persons with Disabilities) exclusive recruitment drive.

Apart from these, summer internship offers also witnessed an upward trend with the highest stipend offered was Rs 1.5 lakh per month, while the average stipend for the highest category recruiters was Rs 34,000 per month.

Consulting firms including McKinsey & Company, Bain Capability Network, financial institutions like Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and several first-time highest category recruiters including Kepler Cannon, Accenture Strategy hired students from the college for multiple business domains.

“We were a bit skeptical initially due to the economic recession, our fears turned out to be unfounded as the number of placement recruiters and the number of offers reached an all-time high. Moreover, as the competition for hiring the best talent intensifies, many recruiters have resorted to the PPO route, leading to 22 PPOs in this season, ” said Ansh Goyal, Chief Secretary, The Placement Cell, SRCC