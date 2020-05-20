SPPU to alleviate placement fears through webinar with industry leaders

The webinar will be held on May 21. File photo The webinar will be held on May 21. File photo

Given the impact of COVID-19 on all facets of life, especially economy, businesses and employment being crucial, the Savitribai Phule Pune University‘s Placement and Corporate Relations Cell will conduct a webinar to address career and placement of students and incumbents in the early stages of their chosen careers. It will start at 11.30 am on May 21.

The webinar will help students get a realistic view of what lies ahead so they can prepare for the same, said Dr Prafulla Pawar, registrar and director, placement cell. Industry leaders are expected to participate in the webinar.

Recently, there have been reports of placements being affected across universities, in fact even top institutions like IITs are feeling the heat with several jobs offers being withdrawn.

The session is free and open to students across all courses. Students can register for the webinar series using the link, forms.gle/6oNPFguw9mRkz5wx6.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar will also attend and interact at the inaugural session, where the speaker would be Pradeep Bhargava, president, MCCIA Pune. To join the live stream of the session, here’s the link facebook.com/SPPUPCRC/ can be used.

