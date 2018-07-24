Sports Authority of India (SAI) recruitment: Junior Accountants wanted, earn upto Rs 25,000 per month

SAI recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is August 1 (5 pm). The last date for submission of application is August 1 (5 pm).

SAI recruitment 2018: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting, eligible and interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Junior Accounts on contract basis in Khelo India. The period of contract is one year and can be extended on the basis of satisfactory performance. Those who wish to apply are required to send their applications in prescribed format along with other relevant enclosures by post/ hand to, ‘The Regional Director (Pers.), Sports Authority of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, CGO Complex, East Gate, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003’. One can be posted anywhere in India.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 30

Designation

Junior Accountant

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be a graduate from any recognised university with commerce/ accounts background having two years of work experience of maintenance of accounts. Those who have experience in handling official correspondence/ files in any government/ semi govt./ PSU/ NGO/ private organisation especially in accounts finance will be given preference.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Important date

The last date for submission of application is August 1 (5 pm).

