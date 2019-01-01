SPMCIL recruitment 2018-19: Apply for 28 vacancies, salary upto Rs 1.4 lakh

SPMCIL officer recruitment 2018: The online application process for the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited recruitment will be closed on Thursday, January 3, 2018. There are 28 vacant posts of Officer (Legal/ IT/ HR/ F&A/ Materials).

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s, Master’s degree to apply for the posts. The candidates who will be selected for the posts of Officer will get a remuneration maximum upto Rs 1,40,000.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 28

Post wise vacancy details

Officer (Legal): 7

Officer (IT): 3

Officer (HR): 4

Officer (F&A): 7

Officer (Materials): 7

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Officer (Legal): The candidates need to possess a first class degree in Law from a recognised university or institute.

Officer (IT): First class MCA/ B.Tech degree required to apply for the posts

Pay scale: The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should not be above 30 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the notification.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fees of Rs 400, Rs 100 for reserve category candidates.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, spmcil.com on or before January 3, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: December 3, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 3, 2019.

