Friday, August 05, 2022

Special OTET 2022: BSE Odisha opens applications at bseodisha.ac.in for in-service teachers; check how to apply

Special OTET 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for this eligibility test at the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 8:53:10 pm
Special OTET 2022, Special OTET 2022 notification, Sarkari naukriSpecial OTET 2022: Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the BSE Odisha website to check the eligibility criteria. (Representative image. Stock image)

Special OTET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is inviting applications for Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET) 2022 for in-service teachers. Interested candidates can now apply for this eligibility test at the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.

“Special OTET, 2022 is applicable to all in-service teacher candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks and to all such in-service teacher candidates pursuing the final year of the teacher training courses before the date of publication of this advertisement for conducting Special OTET, 2022,” an official notification from BSE Odisha reads.

Special OTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘latest updates’ column, click on the link for online application for SOTET 2022.

Step 3: Click on the login for paper 1 or 2.

Step 4: Key in your mobile number and password to login.

Step 5: Fill int he required personal details and educational qualifications in the Special OTET application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fees, and submit the application form.

To be eligible for SOTET 2022, a candidate must be a in-service teacher working in any recognised schools approved by the Govt. of Odisha.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the BSE Odisha website to check the eligibility criteria. The exam will be two papers — Paper-I and Paper-II — and the total duration of the test in each paper will be two and a half hours. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English. Following languages shall be offered in Language – I:- Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject.  Additionally, Language-II will be English for all candidates.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:53:10 pm

