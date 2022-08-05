Special OTET 2022: BSE Odisha opens applications at bseodisha.ac.in for in-service teachers; check how to apply

August 5, 2022 8:53:10 pm
Special OTET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is inviting applications for Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET) 2022 for in-service teachers. Interested candidates can now apply for this eligibility test at the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.
“Special OTET, 2022 is applicable to all in-service teacher candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks and to all such in-service teacher candidates pursuing the final year of the teacher training courses before the date of publication of this advertisement for conducting Special OTET, 2022,” an official notification from BSE Odisha reads.
Special OTET 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘latest updates’ column, click on the link for online application for SOTET 2022.
Step 3: Click on the login for paper 1 or 2.
Step 4: Key in your mobile number and password to login.
Step 5: Fill int he required personal details and educational qualifications in the Special OTET application form.
Step 6: Pay the application fees, and submit the application form.
To be eligible for SOTET 2022, a candidate must be a in-service teacher working in any recognised schools approved by the Govt. of Odisha.
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the BSE Odisha website to check the eligibility criteria. The exam will be two papers — Paper-I and Paper-II — and the total duration of the test in each paper will be two and a half hours. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.
The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English. Following languages shall be offered in Language – I:- Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject. Additionally, Language-II will be English for all candidates.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Cong leaders’ protests in black clothes its message against Ram temple construction: Amit Shah
Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 3000 vacancies; apply from Aug 25
Maharashtra govt reinstates suspended IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar
Israel strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva in Saturday poll
Russia says it killed US-trained opposition fighters in Syria
‘Schools shutting on Friday, not Sunday’: Jharkhand BJP member seeks NIA probe
Martial ruled out of Man Utd’s opener against Brighton
Kevin Feige sends Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah a supportive email after film’s shock cancellation: ‘Thinking about you both’
Black is the new black
TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022: Apply for Divisional Accounts Officer posts; applications to open soon