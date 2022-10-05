scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1343 apprentice posts

This recruitment drive will up 1343 posts in the organisation out of which 110 posts are in the fresher category and 1233 posts are in ex-ITI category. 

Eligible candidates can apply online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. (File image)

The Southern Railways invites applications for the posts of apprentices in the designated trades at various Divisions/Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Southern Railway.  Candidates residing in the following locations/areas falling within the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway alone are eligible to apply. 

Read |CSBC Prohibition Constable exam 2022: Admit card released

Eligible candidates can apply online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for application is October 31. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not not be more than 22/24 years for freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively. 

The selection will be on the basis of a merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. In case of two candidates having the same marks, the older candidate will be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also same, then the candidate who has passed matriculation examination earlier will be considered. 

This recruitment drive will up 1343 posts in the organisation out of which 110 posts are in the fresher category and 1233 posts are in ex-ITI category. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

“Candidates selected for training will not be allowed to withdraw from training except for reasons, which are beyond their control. Before commencement of the training, the candidates have to execute a contract of apprenticeship. 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:22:27 pm
Next Story

Mandana Karimi says she doesn’t want to work in Bollywood after #MeToo accused Sajid Khan bags Bigg Boss 16

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement