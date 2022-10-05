Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1343 apprentice posts

The Southern Railways invites applications for the posts of apprentices in the designated trades at various Divisions/Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Southern Railway. Candidates residing in the following locations/areas falling within the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway alone are eligible to apply.

Eligible candidates can apply online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for application is October 31. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not not be more than 22/24 years for freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

The selection will be on the basis of a merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. In case of two candidates having the same marks, the older candidate will be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also same, then the candidate who has passed matriculation examination earlier will be considered.

This recruitment drive will up 1343 posts in the organisation out of which 110 posts are in the fresher category and 1233 posts are in ex-ITI category.

“Candidates selected for training will not be allowed to withdraw from training except for reasons, which are beyond their control. Before commencement of the training, the candidates have to execute a contract of apprenticeship.