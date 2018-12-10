South Indian Bank PO recruitment 2018: Online application process begins, check exam pattern

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: The online application process for the South Indian Bank will begin from Monday, December 10. Interested, eligible candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, southindianbank.com on or before December 16, 2018.

The selected candidates shall undergo 8-months residential campus programme at the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and four-months’ internship at a bank branch. Once the course is completed, the candidates may be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). They will then be hired to the services of the bank as the probationary officer in Scale I cadre. The fees for this programme will be Rs 3.50 lakh.

The aspirant will be paid Rs 3000 per month during this eight months classroom training and an amount of Rs 15,000 per month during internship period of 4 months.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidates should have passed Class 10, 12 and graduation with a minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered.

Age Limit: Candidate’s age should not be over 25 years as on November 30. There is five years age relaxation for SC/ST category.

Application fees: The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 800 while for the SC/ ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. This application fee is available excluding GST and other charges. Aspirants will be able to pay the application fee through any of the online modes such as debit card/ credit card/ net banking et al.

Selection process: The selection process will include an online test, group discussion and personal interview. The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for the three rounds.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Exam pattern of PO exam

South Indian Bank Main exam is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B. Part A is an objective online test consisting of 155 questions, which had to be answered in 180 minutes. Part B is a descriptive online test consisting of two writing tasks (Essay and Letter), which had to be completed in 30 minutes

Section

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Total questions

45

Total marks

60

Duration

60 minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Total questions

35

Total marks

60

Duration

45 minutes

General Awareness

Total questions

40

Total marks

40

Duration

35 minutes

English Language

Total questions

35

Total marks

40

Duration

45 minutes

In total

155 questions

Total Marks

200

Duration

180 minutes

Part B

South Indian Bank Main exam Part B is an online descriptive test. You will get 30 minutes to complete two writing tasks. There will be a choice of topics for both the writing tasks.

