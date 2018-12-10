South Indian Bank PO recruitment 2018: Online application process begins, check exam pattern

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: The online application process for the South Indian Bank will begin from Monday, December 10. Interested, eligible candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, southindianbank.com on or before December 16, 2018.
The selected candidates shall undergo 8-months residential campus programme at the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and four-months’ internship at a bank branch. Once the course is completed, the candidates may be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). They will then be hired to the services of the bank as the probationary officer in Scale I cadre. The fees for this programme will be Rs 3.50 lakh.
The aspirant will be paid Rs 3000 per month during this eight months classroom training and an amount of Rs 15,000 per month during internship period of 4 months.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria
The candidates should have passed Class 10, 12 and graduation with a minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered.
Age Limit: Candidate’s age should not be over 25 years as on November 30. There is five years age relaxation for SC/ST category.
Application fees: The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 800 while for the SC/ ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. This application fee is available excluding GST and other charges. Aspirants will be able to pay the application fee through any of the online modes such as debit card/ credit card/ net banking et al.
Selection process: The selection process will include an online test, group discussion and personal interview. The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for the three rounds.
South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Exam pattern of PO exam
South Indian Bank Main exam is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B. Part A is an objective online test consisting of 155 questions, which had to be answered in 180 minutes. Part B is a descriptive online test consisting of two writing tasks (Essay and Letter), which had to be completed in 30 minutes
Section
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
Total questions
45
Total marks
60
Duration
60 minutes
Data Analysis and Interpretation
Total questions
35
Total marks
60
Duration
45 minutes
General Awareness
Total questions
40
Total marks
40
Duration
35 minutes
English Language
Total questions
35
Total marks
40
Duration
45 minutes
In total
155 questions
Total Marks
200
Duration
180 minutes
Part B
South Indian Bank Main exam Part B is an online descriptive test. You will get 30 minutes to complete two writing tasks. There will be a choice of topics for both the writing tasks.