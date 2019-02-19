South Indian Bank PO admit cards released, check direct link

South Indian Bank PO admit card: The South Indian Bank has released the admit card for the post of probation officer (PO) on its official website, southindianbank.com. The admit cards will be available till February 27, 2019 post which the link will be deactivated.

Advertising

The call letters are for the selected candidates short listed for the personal interview round. Selected candidates will be shortlisted for one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance programme in Manipal Global Education, Bangalore.

South Indian Bank PO admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, southindianbank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Recruitment of probation officer through PGDBF programme’

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘download GD and PI call letter’

Step 6: Log-in using credentials

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download admit card and take print out for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to enter the interview hall without a valid admit card. Additionally, details of venue and timing will only be declared through call letters.

South Indian Bank PO admit card: Pay Sclae

Selected candidates will get Rs 3,000 monthly for eight-months classroom training and an Rs 15,000 during internship period of 4 months. The loyalty bonus of Rs 3,50,000 will be paid to the officers as annual installments from the end of 5th year up to the end of 10th of year of continuous service in the Bank based on the satisfactory performance.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.