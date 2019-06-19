South India Bank recruitment 2019: Apply for 545 vacancies for clerk, PO

South India Bank recruitment 2019: The South Indian Bank has released a notification for hiring for the post of probationary officer and clerk. There are in total 545 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website southindianbank.com.

Advertising

The online application process for both the posts of clerk and probationary officers (PO) has been started from Wednesday, June 19, and will be available till June 30, 2019. The entrance examination for the post of PO will be conducted on July 25 and for the post of clerk on July 26.

READ | Latest jobs to apply in June

South India Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 545

Clerk: 385

Probationary Officers: 160

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: The candidates should have passed Class 10, 12 and graduation with a minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered.

Age Limit: Candidate’s age should not be over 25 years. There is five years age relaxation for SC/ST category.

Advertising

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection process will include an online test, group discussion and personal interview. The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for the three rounds.

South India Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website southindianbank.com.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Application fee

The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 800 while for the SC/ ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. This application fee is available excluding GST and other charges. Aspirants will be able to pay the application fee through any of the online modes such as debit card/ credit card/ net banking et al.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.