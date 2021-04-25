South Central Railway Recruitment: 60 vacancies for medical staff on contract basis, apply now 

The South Central Railway (SCR), in view of extraordinary circumstances arising on account of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, is inviting applications to fill up as many as 60 vacancies for medical staff on a contract basis. The detailed eligibility criteria and application process can be accessed at https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1619094747245-Contract%20Medical%20staff.pdf.

A notification has been issued by the SCR SC division to fill up the following medical categories on a contract basis: Specialist Doctor (01 Post), Contract Medical Practitioners (13 posts), Nursing Sisters (21 posts), Pharmacist (02 posts) and Hospital Attendants (23 posts).

The contract period is of three months from the date of engagement or till the currency of the scheme exist i.e up to June 30, 2021.

In order to provide effective treatment to coronavirus infected patients at Kazipet, Covid Care Centre at Health Unit/Chilakalaguda, Health Unit /PARLI, Health Unit/Dornakal and Mobile Team for Vaccination and COVID Testing at Secunderabad, the South Central Railway is conducting telephonic/online interview for the candidates. The details of notification and instructions to candidates are available on the website http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to keep their personal mobile number and personal valid e-mail ID active throughout the engagement of the contract process, as the communications will be sent through SMS/e-mail. The time, date and mode of the interview will be communicated to the eligible candidates through their personal mobile number and e-mail id as communicated in the application form.