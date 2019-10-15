South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Application process for group C, D post begins, check details

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: The South Central Railway released the notification for the recruitment of 14 vacancies for the posts of Group C, D. The candidates will be pay scale of 7th pay commission, with an additional grade pay of Rs 1,900 per month. The vacancies are in the posts of Group C, D, and the upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years.

The online application process will be closed on November 11, 2019 through the website scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, and on the basis of their academic records. The written test will consist of 40 objective questions and a 20 marks essay. The written test will be of 60 marks.

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total: 14

Group C: 2

Group D: 12

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: The minimum educational qualification for the post is SSC or Class 10. The candidates need to get a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised board.

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the general category candidates should not be more than 30 years for group C and for group D, the upper age limit is capped at 33 years. The reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as per the norms.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Application form should be filled by the candidates in their own handwriting in either English or Hindi

Step 2: Application should be made of good quality A4 size paper using one side only

Step 3: A recent passport size photograph should be pasted in the space provided on the application attested by him/her

Step 4: Candidates also attach two recent passport size photograph (same as the one affixed on the application form)

Step 5: Candidates should also submit two self-addressed unstamped envelops along with his/her application.

South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 12

Last date to apply online: November 11, 2019.

The candidates can apply online through the website- scr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before November 11, 2019. The closing date for the North East states and Union Territories is November 26, 2019.

