South Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 21 sports person in group C posts, application process begins

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: The South Central Railway released the notification for the recruitment of 21 sports person in group C posts on July 27, 2019. As per the notification, the online application process was started on July 27 and will be closed on August 26, 2019.

For residents from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahoul and Spiti Districts, Panji sub division of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep Island the closing date will be on September 11, 2019.

A total of 21 posts is to be recruited through the process for group C under from different sports field. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of South Central Railway- scr.indianrailways.gov.in for further reference.

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies- 21 posts

Archery (Women)- 2

Athletics (Men)- 3

Athletics (Women)- 1

Ball Badminton (Men)- 1

Basketball (Men)- 1

Basketball (Women)- 1

Boxing (Men)- 1

Chess (Men)- 1

Handball (Men)- 2

Hockey (Men)- 1

Kabaddi (Men)- 1

Kabaddi (Women)- 1

Tennis (Men)- 1

Volleyball (Men)- 1

Volleyball (Women)- 1

Weightlifting (Men)- 1

Weightlifting (Women)- 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have passed class tenth board or SSC or equivalent with ITI for grade pay of Rs.1900. ITI will be essential for considering in technical trades. For other categories in grade pay of Rs.2000 to Rs.1900 is 12th (+2 stage) or intermediate or equivalent examination.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be minimum 18 years old and maximum 25 years old. There will be no relaxation in lower and upper age limit for any category of candidates.

For the recruitment purpose International Championships are categorized under as:

Category A – Olympic Games – Senior Category

Category B – World Cup, World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games – Senior/Junior Category

Category C – Commonwealth Championships, Asian Championships/Asia Cup, South Asian Federation Games, USIC Championships – Senior/Junior Category

Pay Matrix:

Candidates will be recruited under the Grade pay of Rs.2000/1900 (level 3/2 in seventh CPC) in pay band of Rs. 5,200 to Rs. 20,200.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Application form should be filled by the candidates in their own handwriting in either English or Hindi

Step 2: Application should be made of good quality A4 size paper using one side only

Step 3: A recent passport size photograph should be pasted in the space provided on the application attested by him/her

Step 4: Candidates also attach two recent passport size photograph (same as the one affixed on the application form)

Step 5: Candidates should also submit two self addressed unstamped envelops along with his/her application.

Application fee:

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 500, for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, women, minority and economically weaker section the application fee is Rs 250.

