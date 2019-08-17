South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: Apply for 88585 jobs for 8th pass, salary up to Rs 56000

South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: The South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLIL) has invited applications for a total of 88585 vacancies at its official website, scclcil.in. The application for the same is on and will conclude on November 24, 2019.

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to appear for written and online exams. The exam dates are yet to be announced. The vacant positions include assistant manager, junior engineers, trade supervisor, clerk, turner, machinist among others.

South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the jobs. The upper age limit is capped at 33 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the upper age limit is 35 years.

Education: The minimum education should be of class 8 pass and the highest varies as per the post, the maximum education qualification being graduate, as per the official notification.

South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, scclcil.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Once you reach the notification window, click on the register

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Print out the application form

South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 180.

