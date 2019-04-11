Software engineer remains top job role in India, data science catching up: Report

Software and IT services, manufacturing, and finance, followed by corporate services, and education were seen as the largest industries in India in 2018. According to the Linked-in’s bi-annual, India workforce Report 2018 finance, wellness and fitness, real estate, legal, and entertainment were seen as the top five fastest-growing industries in the second half of 2018.

Software engineer is still the leading position in India. The trend was observed in both the first and second half of last year. Even in the rapidly growing wellness and fitness industry, there was a high demand for the software engineers, particularly amongst related web and mobile applications, data analytics companies and online pharmaceutical players, states the report.

Software engineer is also seen amongst the top three in-demand jobs in Germany, US, and Canada; followed by salesperson in the US and Canada, and project manager, which is a top in-demand job in the UK and Australia.

The report also reveals a rise in data-related jobs; the role of a data analyst is gaining prominence in the legal and healthcare industries.

In terms of destination, top 10 cities hiring in India are

1 NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida)

2 Bengaluru

3 Hyderabad

4 Mumbai

5 Chennai

6 Kolkata

7 Ahmedabad

8 Chandigarh

9 Vadodara

10 Jaipur

