Toggle Menu
Software engineer remains top job role in India, data science catching up: Reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/software-engineer-still-top-job-role-in-india-data-science-catching-up-report-5669305/

Software engineer remains top job role in India, data science catching up: Report

In terms of destination, NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida), Bengaluru and Hyderabad are top hiring cities.The report also reveals a rise in data-related jobs; the role of a data analyst is gaining prominence in the legal and healthcare industries.

top jobs, linkedin, linkedin report, job roles, top job roles, data science, hiring cities, top indian cities, top job roles, linkedin report, govt jobs, careers, offbeat careers, sarkari naukri, employment news
NCR top recruiting city, as per Linked-in report. (Representational image)

Software and IT services, manufacturing, and finance, followed by corporate services, and education were seen as the largest industries in India in 2018. According to the Linked-in’s bi-annual, India workforce Report 2018 finance, wellness and fitness, real estate, legal, and entertainment were seen as the top five fastest-growing industries in the second half of 2018.

Software engineer is still the leading position in India. The trend was observed in both the first and second half of last year. Even in the rapidly growing wellness and fitness industry, there was a high demand for the software engineers, particularly amongst related web and mobile applications, data analytics companies and online pharmaceutical players, states the report.

Software engineer is also seen amongst the top three in-demand jobs in Germany, US, and Canada; followed by salesperson in the US and Canada, and project manager, which is a top in-demand job in the UK and Australia.

The report also reveals a rise in data-related jobs; the role of a data analyst is gaining prominence in the legal and healthcare industries.

Advertising
In terms of destination, NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida), Bengaluru and Hyderabad are top hiring cities.
Source: Linked-in

In terms of destination, top 10 cities hiring in India are

1 NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida)
2 Bengaluru
3 Hyderabad
4 Mumbai
5 Chennai
6 Kolkata
7 Ahmedabad
8 Chandigarh
9 Vadodara
10 Jaipur

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DDA recruitment 2019: Apply for 23 AEE posts, check eligibility, selection process and fees
2 RRB group D recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for over 1 lakh jobs soon, check how to apply
3 SSC GD constable vacancy details, result date released: Over 52 lakh applied for 58,373 jobs