Six year after notification, UPPSC declares results of Combined Junior Engineer exams

UPPSC Combined Junior Engineer exam results: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of the Combined Junior Engineer exam at its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment examination for the same was conducted in 2016 and the notification was released in 2013. Earlier, the written examination result was declared in February.

The examination was conducted on May 22 and 23, 2016. A total of 3,710 candidates are shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment will be done for 2674 vacancies. The results for the written exam will be visible on the official website till November 16, 2019. The final result will only be declared after interview.

UPPSC Combined Junior Engineer exam results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘List of candidates selected in combined Junior Engineer Examination- 2013’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your roll number through the search button

Step 5: Download the list, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission did not conduct any engineering examinations post 2013.

The selected candidates will be appointed for the posts of assistant engineer and Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari (Technical Officer) in irrigation department, minor irrigation department, rural engineering services department, land development and water resources department, public works department and groundwater department. The remuneration will be between Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2000 per month.

The application process for the UPPSC PCS preliminary exam has also begun. A total of 353 posts are notified. The applications will remain open till November 11.

