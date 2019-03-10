Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 308 paramedical services posts; check eligibility, how to apply

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SKPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for several paramedical posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, spscskm.gov.in. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is April 4, 2019 (midnight).

A total of 308 posts across several designations are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be eligible for the job. Those selected through the written exam will be called in for an interview. A final merit list will be declared after both the rounds, based on which jobs will be allotted.

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 308

Ward Master – 4

Operation theatre technician – 20

Dental mechanic – 3

Dental hygienist – 34

Hemodialysis Technician – 10

Medical Physicist – 2

Emergency and trauma technician – 10

Forensic analyst/scientist – 6

Audiologist cum speech therapist – 6

Counsellor – 4

VBDC assistant – 1

Medical record technician – 9

Health educator – 22

Sanitary inspector – 3

Pharmacist – 21

Radiotherapy technician – 2

Radiographer – 30

ECG technician – 8

Laboratory Technician – 48

Optometrist – 5

Ortho optician – 3

Ophthalmic lab technician – 8

Ophthalmic technician – 17

EEG technician – 7

Junior Entomologist – 2

Junior physiotherapist – 9

Junior dietician – 6

Junior clinical physiologist – 3

Nutrition educator cum inspector – 5

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 and have a minimum diploma in the required field from a recognised institute

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age in order to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years, as on February 28, 2019.

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, spscskm.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to register’ link

Step 4: Regsiter using personal details

Step 5: Log-in using registration id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee. Those belonging to PwD category will be exempted from paying any fee.

