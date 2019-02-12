Sikkim SPSC recruitment: 12th pass can apply for 200 nurse posts

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: The Department of health care, human services and family welfare have advertised for recruitment of 200 staff nurses in Sikkim Subordinate Nursing Service. The recruitment process is being conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC). Interested candidates can apply at spscskm.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted offline. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is March 23, 2019. Candidates will have to undergo a written exam after which they will be selected for an interview and document verification round.

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least18 years old but should not be more than 40 years as on December 31, 2018

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 with the diploma in general nursing and midwifery (GNM) from any recognised nursing institute or any higher nursing qualification and registered with the Sikkim Nursing Council or any State Nursing Council approved by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, spscskm.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents and make payment

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a pay of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 per month in addition to grade pay of Rs 4200.