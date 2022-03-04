SIDBI invites applications for Assistant Manager Grade A posts

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General stream. The application process began on March 4 and the last date for registration is March 24. Interested candidates can apply online at sidbi.in

A total of 100 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam will be held on April 16 and the candidates who qualify this exam will then be called for interview. The interview will be held in May 2022.

Eligibility criteria

For applying to the positions, candidates have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria.

Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and should not be older than 28 years as on March 24, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelors’ degree in law, or bachelors’ degree in engineering (preferably civil/electrical / mechanical) or master’s degree in any discipline or CA / CS / CWA / CFA or PhD.

The candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks or first class (55% or Second class, in case of SC/ST), in aggregate in any of the above-indicated qualifications.

Selection criteria

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of the objective test as well as descriptive test followed by personal interview. Candidates who qualify based on the minimum cut -off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for an interview.