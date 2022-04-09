SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A admit cards released: Check steps to download

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the admit cards for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General stream exam. The exam will be held on April 16. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – sidbi.in

The candidates who qualify this exam will then be called for interview. The interview will be held in May 2022. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – sidbi.in

Step 2: Under the menu section and click on careers tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘Click on “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream’

Step 4: On the new page, click on download call letter option

Step 5: Enter credentials and click on submit

Step 6: Download and take a print of the admit card

Selection criteria

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of the objective test as well as descriptive test followed by personal interview. Candidates who qualify based on the minimum cut -off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for an interview.