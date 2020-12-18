SET 2020 schedule released for Maharashtra, Goa; check exam dates

SET exam will be held on December 27. Representational image/ file

SET exam 2020: The schedule for the state eligibility test (SET 2020) for Maharashtra and Goa has been released. Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU will conduct the exam on December 27. The SET exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 28 but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The admit card is available at setexam.unipune.ac.in, and candidates can download it through the official website.

SET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- setexam.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download hall ticket

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper will be conducted offline or in pen-and-paper mode. The two papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of examination in two separate sessions without break. Every question will be of two marks each. Paper-1 will have 50 questions and in the paper-2 candidates will have 100 questions.

To pass the exam, candidates need 40 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent.

