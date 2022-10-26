SSC MTS 2020: Marks of qualified candidates released; how to check

SSC MTSE 2020 marks: The Staff Selection Commission today released the marks of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check their marks at the official website– ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTSE 2020 marks: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login tab

Step 3: Enter your details such as username and password

Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference

The final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on October 15. Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15.