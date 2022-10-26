scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

SSC MTS 2020: Marks of qualified candidates released; how to check

SSC MTSE 2020: Staff Selection Commission declared the marks of the Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff examination. Candidates can check the result at ssc.nic.in.

ssc.nic.in, Staff Selection Commission, Multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination, SSC MTSE 2020, SSC MTSE 2020 result, SSC MTSE 2020 result declared, SSC MTSE 2020 marks. SSC MTSE 2020 marks announced, government jobs, sarkari naukriThe result was declared on October 15. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

SSC MTSE 2020 marks: The Staff Selection Commission today released the marks of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check their marks at the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Read |SSC MTS (non-technical) final result declared; here’s how to check

SSC MTSE 2020 marks: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login tab

Step 3: Enter your details such as username and password

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight

Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference

The final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on October 15. Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 11:43:12 pm
Next Story

Time to do away with archaic family laws

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement