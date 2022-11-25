scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Separate 3% quota in Haryana Group C posts for outstanding athletes of state 

These quota posts will exist within selected few departments, namely Home Department, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, School Education Department and Elementary Education Department,

haryana sports quotaithin this separate quota, first preference will be given to outstanding sports persons. (File image)

The Haryana government has decided to grant a separate quota of three per cent for outstanding sports persons (OSP) and eligible sports persons (ESP) of the state in its recruitment process.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs shall create a separate quota for this purpose and send a requisition to Haryana Staff Selection Commission for a separate recruitment drive for eligible OSPs and ESPs to the tune of three percent of total Group C posts in any given year.

Read |SSC Exams: Test dates announced for CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Steno

“These quota posts will exist within selected few departments, namely Home Department, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, School Education Department and Elementary Education Department,” Kaushal said in an official statement.

“Thus, while the calculation of the number of such posts will be as 3 percent of total Group C posts advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, these posts will be advertised for only the selected few departments as mentioned.” He further said that within this separate quota, first preference will be given to outstanding sports persons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
Also read |SSC JE 2022 paper I answer key, response sheet released; how to download

“The sports department will also send a requisition to Haryana Staff Selection Commission to be advertised separately by a selection process in which only OSP and ESP candidates will be allowed to apply,” Kaushal said.

The chief secretary said that “ESP” means a sports person who has obtained a Sports Gradation Certificate of Grade ‘C’ or above under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Similarly, “OSP” means a person who has obtained a Sports Gradation Certificate for appointment to Group ‘C’ post or above under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. 

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 10:34:04 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup: Why St George attires are not welcome at Qatar stadiums

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close