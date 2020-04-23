SEBI recruitment 2020: Application submission deadline extended, vacancies for 147 Grade A posts

SEBI recruitment 2020: The online application process has been extended till May 31 SEBI recruitment 2020: The online application process has been extended till May 31

SEBI recruitment 2020: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the last date to apply online for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment examinations. The online application process has been extended till May 31, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020. Interested candidates can apply online through the website- sebi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 147 vacant posts.

SEBI recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 147

Post wise vacancy details:

General: 80

Legal: 34

Engineering (Civil): 1

Engineering (Electrical): 4

Information Technology: 22

Research: 5

Official Language: 1

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. For details on age limit criteria, please check the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on a three-stage process, phase 1 (online screening), phase 2 (online examination), phase 3 (interview).

Exam pattern:-

Phase I: Paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions on General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning and Awareness of Securities Market. The time for the test is 120 minutes and a total of 200 questions will be asked.

Phase II: Candidates selected in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be an online mode of examination consisting of three papers.

Phase III: Personal Interview

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the website- sebi.gov.in. The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PwBD.

