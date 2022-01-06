SEBI Officer Grade A 2022 recruitment: Applications invited for 120 assistant manager posts 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has called for applications for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the general stream, legal stream, information technology stream, research stream and official language stream. Candidates can apply online from January 5 to January 24, 2022, on the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

The recruitment will fill 120 seats on the board for various streams. A total of 80 seats for the general stream, 16 for the legal stream, 14 for the information technology stream, 7 for the research stream and 3 for the official language stream are vacant. Candidates can apply for a maximum of two streams and for each the application needs to be filled in separately with a separate requisite fee for each application.

The examination will be conducted in three phases. Phase I examination will be conducted in an online mode on February 20, 2022.

Phase II examination (except Information technology stream Phase II, which will be conducted on April 3, 2022) will be conducted on March 20, 2022. The last phase will include an interview and the dates for the same will be intimated by the board.