SEBI offers digital internships for law students

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited candidates for an online internship programme in its legal department. The internship programme which is held in April every year will start from June this year, in view of the coronavirus, the internships will be held digitally.

Law students who have completed at least three years of five year LLB course or two years of three year LLB course with 60 per cent aggregate marks can apply for the internship. The application process is open and will close on May 25.

Interested can send their CV at the official email address, legalinternship@sebi.gov.in. The CV should not be longer than two pages. The applicant and the head of the department or the course coordinator of the respective law school or university should be intimated about the application.

Candidates will have to coordinate with SEBI through an online medium such as video-conferencing and teleconferencing during the working hours on weekdays. The internship will be at least four weeks long and candidates will get a stipend of Rs 10,000.

“The intern shall be required to maintain the confidentiality of all the documents/reports and/or any information received by him/her during the internship period, violation of which would entail legal consequences,” SEBI said in an official notice adding that no intern shall have any right or claim for an appointment solely by the virtue of internship.

