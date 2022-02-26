SEBI Grade A results 2022 announced: Here’s how to check

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced the results for SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 1 exam. The exam was conducted on February 20, 2022 in computer-based format at specific centers across the country. Candidates can check their result at the official website — sebi.gov.in.

Candidates who successfully qualify all three stages of this examination will be shortlisted to fulfill the vacancies under the post of Assistant Manager across several streams.

SEBI Grade A results Phase 1: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — sebi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SEBI Grade A Result 2022 for Phase 1’.

Step 3 : Click on the relevant streams you have appeared for.

Step 4: Submit to view the results.

Step 5: Download and print it for future reference.

Each candidate is required to successfully qualify in all the three phases of examination conducted by SEBI. Depending on the number of vacancies, cut-offs are decided. P

hase 1 examination, conducted on February 20, 2022, was for 120 Assistant Managers in Legal, General, IT, Research, official language streams. Those who have scored more than cut-off marks are qualified for Phase 2 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on March 20, 2022.