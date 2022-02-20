SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Phase 1 exam over; Check analysis, unofficial answer key

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) successfully conducted the SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022 Phase 1 Exam today, February 20, 2022. The exam was held in the computer-based format, at selected centres across the country. This is the first round of the 3-phase recruitment drive conducted by SEBI on a yearly basis. Candidates who successfully qualify all three phases will be shortlisted to fulfil vacancies under the post of Assistant Manager across several streams including General, Legal, IT, Research, and Official Language.

Where to get the analysis

Immediately after completion of the Phase I exam, candidates can check Youtube to get the SEBI Grade A exam analysis and answer key. Many coaching institutes, teachers and individual bloggers have started discussing today’s exam. Live sessions and paper-wise analysis have begun.

The key topics asked in the exam are from SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Phase 1 syllabus.

Candidates who choose to use video-based solutions are advised to jot down the right answers simultaneously, in a sequential manner. So that the process of calculating marks becomes more convenient.

Result declaration

The board will declare the SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Phase 1 result in due time. Since the phase 2 exam is at the end of March, therefore the results are anticipated well before that, by the 1st or 2nd week of March.

Results shall be on the basis of marks obtained in the exam. It may be noted that in both papers, there is negative marking to the tune of 1/4th of the question mark.

Also Read | Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged between 30-35 years

Exam schedule for Phase 2

SEBI has already mentioned the Grade A Recruitment 2022 Phase 2 exam date. The exam will be held on March 20, 2022. However, paper 2 of the IT stream will be organized separately, on April 03, 2022. Only those candidates who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for Phase 2. Similarly, those who qualify the second stage will be shortlisted for Phase 3 or the interview round.

Selection Process

The three-stage process of SEBI Grade A recruitment comprises Phase I, Phase II and Phase III. Phase I is a screening test, which includes 2 papers of 100 marks each, candidates who qualify at this stage become eligible to appear in Phase II. Phase II is also an online exam consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Phase III is an interview round.