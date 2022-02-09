SEBI Grade A admit card 2022 out for Phase 1: Check exam details

The Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 admit cards 2022 on its official portal — sebi.gov.in. The board is all set to conduct the Phase 1 examination on February 20, 2022. The Grade A recruitment exam is being conducted to fill up the ‘120 Assistant Manager vacancies’ which have been created as of 2022.

The SEBI Grade A hiring process will be held in two phases mainly — Phase 1 which commenced on February 5, 2022, and Phase 2 which is scheduled for March 20, 2022, as per notification released by SEBI. In this regard, the application form for the SEBI Grade A exam was released on January 05, 2022, and was concluded by January 24, 2022.

How to download the SEBI admit card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official SEBI website, sebi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ section.

Step 3: This will show various recruitment conducted by SEBI. In this, candidates can find the link for “SEBI Recruitment Exercise for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)” and click on it.

Step 4: An authentication page will appear where candidates will be asked to enter their registration number and password. Click on ‘Login’ after entering all the details and the captcha code.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save the admit card.

SEBI follows a two-phase examination procedure for hiring under Grade A. The examination pattern for these, along with the syllabus, is as follows.

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam is categorised into two papers, viz. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for a total of 100 marks and tests a candidate’s analytical ability. Twenty questions each are asked from sections including general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and test of reasoning. Candidates are given a total of 60 minutes to answer.

Paper 2 has MCQs from general stream that include questions from Commerce and Economics. Secondly, questions are also posed from specialised subject related to the stream including legal, information technology, engineering stream etc. Then, in the third section, questions are framed from the research stream, primarily focused on subjects including Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.

As the examination is approaching, candidates must begin their final revisions. Here are some last-minute tips are tricks:

Candidates should avoid taking on any new topic as this would confuse their minds. They should only stick to revising previously done topics as only a few days are remaining for the exam.

Go through the exam pattern to ensure that there are no surprises during the exam day.

Solve as many previous year question papers as possible. Candidates can benefit by knowing more about the paper pattern and the level of difficulty of the test.

Lastly, try staying calm in these final days of preparation. Avoid any unnecessary stress and focus on doing your best.

These tips are extremely effective and will help candidates to clear Phase 1 of SEBI Grade A exam 2022, and get a good overall score. As of this hour, the board has not notified any date for SEBI Grade A results declaration.