SEBI Grade A 2022: Check syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is currently conducting the online registration process for the Grade A 2022 recruitment examination. Interested and eligible candidates have to fill and submit the SEBI Grade A 2022 Application Form on or before January 24, 2022.

Phase I exam is all set to be conducted on February 20, 2022, through the computer-based format. This will give candidates 30-35 days to prepare for the recruitment exam. The SEBI Grade A admit card issuance date has not yet been notified. Based on previous year’s data, however, the same can be expected to be released around February 10, 2022.

To ace the exam, candidates need to study and understand three aspects of the SEBI Grade A 2022 examination i.e., syllabus, exam pattern, and certain preparation tips.

SEBI Grade A 2022 syllabus

The Phase I online examination scheduled in the month of February 2022 will be held in the form of two papers — Paper I and Paper II. It is important for a candidate to understand the SEBI Grade A 2022 syllabus for both papers to ace the exam and qualify for the next stage.

Paper I will be held for all streams covering questions from General Awareness (including some questions related to financial sector — easy to moderate difficulty level), English language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

In case of Paper II, the syllabus will be specific and pertaining to the corresponding stream. So, for the general stream, the paper will comprise MCQs on Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Economics and Companies’ Act.

With respect to the Legal Information Technology and Official Language Stream, questions will be asked from the specialised subject pertaining to that stream. Hence, candidates need to take a careful look at the information brochure provided by SEBI.

The Research Stream will cover MCQs from Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Commerce and Finance.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A 2022 paper pattern will differ for each of the two papers. Paper I will be held for a total of 100 marks for a duration of 60 minutes. Each candidate will be required to score at least 30 per cent marks to qualify this paper.

Paper II will also be held for a maximum of 100 marks. Each candidate will have to complete the paper within 40 minutes and score at least 40 per cent marks for qualifying for the next stage. Much to the dismay of candidates, both papers will have a negative marking of ¼ marks for each incorrect answer. However, for every correct answer, a candidate will be awarded 1 mark. To qualify the Phase I online examination, candidates must not only score the paper-specific cut-off but also the aggregate cut-off of 40 per cent marks.

SEBI Grade A 2022 preparation tips

To prepare for the Grade A 2022 Phase I examination, here are some important preparation tips that a candidate can follow: