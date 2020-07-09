SEBI extends application deadline for internship programme

The interns will be recruited for a period of 12 months. File Photo The interns will be recruited for a period of 12 months. File Photo

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline till July 31 for submitting applications for a one-year internship programme in its economic and policy analysis department. The earlier deadline ended on June 10.

The interns will be recruited for a period of 12 months depending upon SEBI’s requirement and a stipend of Rs 35,000 will be provided, according to SEBI. In a notice on Wednesday, the watchdog said the last date for receiving the application will be July 31.

Candidates should have completed at least two years in their full time PhD programme from a recognised institute or university and their PhD thesis of applicants should be related to financial economics.

Knowledge and skills in statistics (intermediate level) is mandatory and programming knowledge on R/Python is desirable. Part time PhD students will not be eligible for internship.

“Candidates will have to send the application (hard copy) through their head of the department of the institute/ university from which they are pursuing PhD. No individual applications will be entertained,” Sebi said.

