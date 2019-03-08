Scholarship scheme worth Rs 1 crore for civil services aspirants in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday launched the CM scholarship scheme for civil services coaching worth over Rs 1 crore.

Advertising

Singh said that many students coming from weak economic background who aspire for a career in the civil services have to abandon the idea due to high costs of attending coaching classes and living in big cities.

“This scheme has been conceptualized to provide the much-needed support to those deserving and meritorious students,” Singh said at the secretariat here.

He said that his government has partnered with the Delhi-based Alertnative Learning System -IAS Institute (ALS-IAS) for the endeavour.

“At least 150 civil services aspirants will be provided 100 per cent scholarship under the scheme for which an amount of Rs 1.06 crore has been earmarked by the state government,” he said.

The scheme also includes various forms of financial assistance for the other 300 aspirants who will be selected based on their performances in a test to be conducted in May by the Institute along with the State Higher Education Department and the district administration, he added.

Advertising

The 450 selected aspirants will receive coaching at authorised centres of ALS-IAS institutes located at seven district headquarters in the state.