Wednesday, February 24, 2021
SC dismisses petition seeking extra attempts for UPSC CSE 2021

The Supreme Court dismisses a plea for another chance by the UPSC aspirants whose last attempt to crack the civil services exam was dampened by the pandemic restrictions last year.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 11:48:58 am
upsc. upsc.gov.in, ups ccse 2021, upsc number of attempts, employment news, govt jobs, sarkari naukri,Candidates not to get extra attempt for UPSC CSE 2021. (Express photo by Prem nath pandey/ Representational)

The Supreme Court today dismissed the petition filed by a UPSC civil services aspirant seeking an extra attempt for candidates who appeared for their last attempt of the exam in October. The petitioner had sought an extra chance for candidates who have exhausted their number of attempts but were otherwise eligible from appearing in CSE-2021.

 

Earlier, while listening to a petition filed by an aspirant, Supreme Court had asked the government to consider allowing one chance to such students who have exhausted their number of attempts. “Explore the possibility for giving them one more attempt to such exams without extending age limit,” the SC had said.

The Centre had told the Supreme Court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred, as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

