SC dismisses petition seeking extra attempts for UPSC CSE 2021

The Supreme Court today dismissed the petition filed by a UPSC civil services aspirant seeking an extra attempt for candidates who appeared for their last attempt of the exam in October. The petitioner had sought an extra chance for candidates who have exhausted their number of attempts but were otherwise eligible from appearing in CSE-2021.

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking extra chance for UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in Oct 2020. Petitioners had cited pandemic related difficulties to seek extra chance. Centre had agreed to give extra chance provided they were not age barred. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) February 24, 2021

Earlier, while listening to a petition filed by an aspirant, Supreme Court had asked the government to consider allowing one chance to such students who have exhausted their number of attempts. “Explore the possibility for giving them one more attempt to such exams without extending age limit,” the SC had said.

The Centre had told the Supreme Court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred, as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.