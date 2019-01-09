SBI SO recruitment 2019: Registration begins, minimum salary Rs 15 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 209: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for over 11 vacant posts for as many as 31 vacancies. The candidates need to apply online on the official website — sbi.co.in. The application process has already begun and it will end on January 31, 2019.

Advertising

All the recruitment will be across different posts at the special officers’ cadre. Apart from filling the form online, candidates will also have to send the copies of supporting documents to the SBI head office.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Check the post-wise vacancy

Total – 31

Deputy manager (statistician) – 2

Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate banking – 3

Manager (servicing – digital) – 3

Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst) – 3

Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment) – 3

Manager (digital marketing) – 4

Head (lead) – 1

DGM (NCLT) – 1

DGM (law) – 1

Executive (credit monitoring) – 10

Head (product, investment and research) – 1

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The candidates applying for post fo statistician will get a remuneration of Rs 15 lakh, for manager posts candidates will get Rs 18 lakh. For DGM posts an annual salary of Rs 35 to 47 lakh will be given, For the post of Head (legal) candidates can expect CTC in the range of Rs 47 to Rs 52 lakh. For other posts, salary is negotiable.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Careers, recruitment

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘SBI SO cadre recruitment..’ link

Step 4: Register using personal details

Step 4: Start filing form, upload documents

Step 5: Make payment and take print out

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application fee

For candidates who belong to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 600 while those belonging to SC/ST/PwD will have to pay Rs 100.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.