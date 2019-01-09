SBI SO recruitment 2019: Registration begins, minimum salary Rs 15 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 209: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for over 11 vacant posts for as many as 31 vacancies. The candidates need to apply online on the official website — sbi.co.in. The application process has already begun and it will end on January 31, 2019.
All the recruitment will be across different posts at the special officers’ cadre. Apart from filling the form online, candidates will also have to send the copies of supporting documents to the SBI head office.
SBI SO recruitment 2019: Check the post-wise vacancy
Total – 31
Deputy manager (statistician) – 2
Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate banking – 3
Manager (servicing – digital) – 3
Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst) – 3
Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment) – 3
Manager (digital marketing) – 4
Head (lead) – 1
DGM (NCLT) – 1
DGM (law) – 1
Executive (credit monitoring) – 10
Head (product, investment and research) – 1
SBI SO recruitment 2019: Pay scale
The candidates applying for post fo statistician will get a remuneration of Rs 15 lakh, for manager posts candidates will get Rs 18 lakh. For DGM posts an annual salary of Rs 35 to 47 lakh will be given, For the post of Head (legal) candidates can expect CTC in the range of Rs 47 to Rs 52 lakh. For other posts, salary is negotiable.
SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Careers, recruitment
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘SBI SO cadre recruitment..’ link
Step 4: Register using personal details
Step 4: Start filing form, upload documents
Step 5: Make payment and take print out
SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application fee
For candidates who belong to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 600 while those belonging to SC/ST/PwD will have to pay Rs 100.