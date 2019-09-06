SBI SO recruitment for 477 posts: Application process begins, check how to apply

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SO). A total of 477 vacancies are advertised through the same. The application forms have been released today — September 6, while the last date to apply, is September 25. Interested candidates need to apply at sbi.co.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for recruitment exams. The online test will be conducted on October 20 as per the official notice for 24 posts while for rest, the selected candidates will be directedly called for the interview round. Those finally recruited will be offered job on a regular basis.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right

Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ (make sure to click on the regular link)

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Read instructions, click ok

Step 6: Register by filling in all details

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. For the candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

As per the official notification, 70 per cent weightage will be given to written exam followed by 30 per cent to the interview round.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of junior manager, the salary is up to Rs 42,020 while for the post of middle manager scale II and III the salary will be up to Rs 45,95- and Rs 51,490 respectively. The senior manager grade IV will be paid up to Rs 59,170.

