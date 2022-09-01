scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 665 Posts, salary upto Rs 35 lakh

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The online application and online fee payment process will conclude on September 20 whereas, the tentative date for downloading the call letter is October 1.

SBI, Government Jobs, sbi.co.in, SBI 2022 Recruitment, SBI SO Job postsCandidates can apply by visiting the official website-sbi.co.in.(Representational image/ unsplas.com)

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced a recruitment drive to invite applications for 665 specialist cadre officers posts. Candidates can apply for job posts at the official SBI website- sbi.co.in.

The online application and online fee payment process will conclude on September 20 whereas, the tentative date for downloading the call letter is October 1.

Read |AAI Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for junior and senior assistant posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Steps to Register

Step 1-Visit the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Step 2-Tap on the SO recruitment link present on the homepage

Step 3-Register with your details.

Step 4- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5- Pay application fees and press submit.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use and reference.

The official notice by SBI states,“The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.”

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Advertisement

Candidates registering for the SO posts will have to pay Rs 750 if they belong to general, EWS, OBC categories. Whereas candidates belonging  from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

The vacancies released by SBI consist of Manager (Business Process), Central Operations Team – 2, Manager (Business Development) – 2, Project Development Manager (Business) – 2, Relationship Manager – 335, Investment Officer – 52, Senior Relationship Manager – 147, Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 37.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 03:44:08 pm
Next Story

Jharkhand ruling alliance leaders to meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement