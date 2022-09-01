SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 665 Posts, salary upto Rs 35 lakh

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced a recruitment drive to invite applications for 665 specialist cadre officers posts. Candidates can apply for job posts at the official SBI website- sbi.co.in.

The online application and online fee payment process will conclude on September 20 whereas, the tentative date for downloading the call letter is October 1.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Steps to Register

Step 1-Visit the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

Step 2-Tap on the SO recruitment link present on the homepage

Step 3-Register with your details.

Step 4- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5- Pay application fees and press submit.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use and reference.

The official notice by SBI states,“The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.”

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates registering for the SO posts will have to pay Rs 750 if they belong to general, EWS, OBC categories. Whereas candidates belonging from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

The vacancies released by SBI consist of Manager (Business Process), Central Operations Team – 2, Manager (Business Development) – 2, Project Development Manager (Business) – 2, Relationship Manager – 335, Investment Officer – 52, Senior Relationship Manager – 147, Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 37.