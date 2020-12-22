SBI SO recruitment 2021: Application process begins for specialist cadre officers posts; check eligibility, selection process

Apply at at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for 489 vacancies for specialist cadre officers positions. The online application process has started, and candidates can apply till January 11 at sbi.co.in/careers.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for recruitment exams. It is expected to be held in February, the dates for which will soon be released.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The applicant should have a post-graduate degree in statistics or mathematics or economics from a recognised university. They should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks. Those having additional qualification of MBA or PGDBM or BTech will be given preference.

SBI SO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right

Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ (make sure to click on the regular link)

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Read instructions, click ‘ok’

Step 6: Register by filling in all details

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Age limit: The upper age limit for the post of the senior special executive (data analyst) is capped at 37 years and for the post of the senior executive, it is 35 years.

A candidate should have an email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of the result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ interview advice etc via email. Candidates can only get themselves registered through the link available on the bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd