SBI SO recruitment 2020: Application released, salary up to Rs 14 lakh

SBI recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has released the online applications for specialist officer and armours under clerical cadre. The eligible candidates can visit the official website — sbi.co.in/careers to apply online. The registration has started from today, January 23 and will continue till February 12. A total of 2 posts under the unreserved category will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Of the two posts, one is for senior special executive (data analyst) and senior executive (statistics). The salary for the data analyst is Rs 10-14 lakh while for the senior executive is Rs 9-13 lakh. The job location is preferably Jaipur. Meanwhile, SBI will soon close the application process for the recruitment of 8000 junior associate posts.

Educational qualification: The applicant should have a post-graduate degree in statistics or mathematics or economics from a recognised university. They should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks. Those having additional qualification of MBA or PGDBM or BTech will be given preference.

Moreover, the applicant applying for senior special executive (data analyst) should have six years of experience and for the post of the senior executive, it’s four years of experience.

For both the posts, the applicant should have knowledge of statistical/ analytical software viz. SAS/

STATA/ SPSS, programming language viz. R/ Python, data analysis/ interpretation using SPSS/ SAS/ STATA/ R/ Python. For more details on eligibility, click here

Age limit: The upper age limit for the post of the senior special executive (data analyst) is capped at 37 years and for the post of the senior executive, it is 35 years.

