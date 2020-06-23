SBI SO recruitment 2020: Application process begins, selection without exam

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Apply at sbi.co.in (Representational image) SBI SO recruitment 2020: Apply at sbi.co.in (Representational image)

SBI SO recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the application form for the recruitment Specialist Cadre Officers position. The application form is available on the official website of the centralised bank – sbi.co.in and the final date to submit the form is July 13.

A total of 20 positions have been opened up for the role, which is segregated in various categories. The bank released a detailed notification in this regard, which mentions that candidates, who would apply for the job, are required to provide documents such as resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience among others.

Read | International Yoga Day: In lockdown, yoga has emerged as a promising career, say experts

The shortlisting will be purely provisional without verification of documents. However, the documents would be verified during the time of the interview and candidates can also be asked to provide original papers of the same.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age of the candidates who wish to apply should be 25 and it should not extend beyond 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education Qualification: A candidate should have completed CA/ MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance)/PGDBM (finance) or any equivalent postgraduation degree from a recognised university or college.

Read | SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Apply for 1564 SI posts in Delhi Police, CAPF, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

A candidate should have an email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ interview advices etc. via email. Candidates can only get themselves registered through the link available on bank.sbi/careers or http://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Fee

The application fee, which is 750 for candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category, can be paid using internet banking, debit card, and credit card. Meanwhile, no application fee would be charged for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe or PWD.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc, as per rules

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Selection criteria

To be selected for the job, candidates do not have to appear for any written exam. A shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank. In case more than one candidate scores the same marks, elder candidates will be given preference.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd