SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply for 19 posts; check eligibility, exam dates, admit card

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The process for online registration of application and payment of fees ends on June 2, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Advertising

A total of 19 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The posts on the offer include those of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), Deputy General Manager (Enterprise and Technology Architecture), Assistant General Manager (Enterprise and Technology Architecture), Chief Manager(Infrastructure Architect), Chief Manager(Application Architect), Chief Manager (Business Architect), Manager (Security Architect), Data Architect and Data Translator. The place of posting is likely to be Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

Read | SBI Clerk, Junior Associate Prelims Admit Card 2019: Check how to download, exam pattern

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For the post of a General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), the applicant should be younger than 50 years. The candidate’s age will be calculated as on March 31 for these posts. For the post of a Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), candidates should be at younger than 45 years. For this post, the age will be calculated as on April 1, 2019.

Advertising

Education: For the post of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), candidates should have at least done B.E./B.Tech/MCA from a recognised institution. MBA and TOGAF certification will be preferred as additional qualifications. For the post of a Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), an MBA in Finance or equivalent/ Chartered Accountant and FRM Certification and or CFA will be preferred.

Work experience: For the post of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), a minimum experience of 18 years is required post minimum qualification as on April 30,2019, in IT field, preferably with a software development background. For the post of a Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), a minimum work experience of 15 years post qualification as on April 1,2019, with banks/financial institutions, regulatory bodies in the areas of Asset Liability Management, Treasury Management and Risk Management is required.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image at the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ under ‘recruitment of specialist cadre officers’ under the ‘latest announcements’ section

Step 4: Click on ‘new registrations’

Step 5: Fill in details and register

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 750. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), candidates will get a CTC of approximately Rs 45.7 lakh. For the Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) post, candidates will get a CTC of Rs 41.54 lakh annually.